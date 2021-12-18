Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,695,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 1,074,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.35. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

