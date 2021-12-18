Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 12492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Specifically, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

