Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.12

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 25408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In related news, insider Michael Kirban purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 over the last three months. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

