Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.08). Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Shares of VC stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $106.48. 539,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,486. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

