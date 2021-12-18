Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,663,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.30. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

