Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VINC. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
