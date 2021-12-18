Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VINC. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.