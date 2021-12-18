Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Vimeo has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

