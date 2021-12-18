Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $233.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $200.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $895.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $903.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $997.54 million, with estimates ranging from $904.87 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

