Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 14,060 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 58,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

