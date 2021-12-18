Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 678,194 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 678,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $188,673,000.

DFAC opened at $28.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30.

