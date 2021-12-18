Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New $184,000 Investment in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.49% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.44.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.