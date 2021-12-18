Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

