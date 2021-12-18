Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

