Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200,989 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, SP Asset Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

