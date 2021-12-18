Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in November

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Vericity stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

Get Vericity alerts:

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericity by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.