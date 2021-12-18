Verger Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Verger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 7.6% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verger Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 114,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,878,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $26.65 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

