Venus (XVS) Price Tops $15.36 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $15.36 or 0.00033329 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $178.94 million and $15.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.58 or 1.00404847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00951941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,647,775 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

