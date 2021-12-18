Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. Acquires 1,600,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. purchased 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 435,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,719. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 924,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 329,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 244,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

