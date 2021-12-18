Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Keith J. Sullivan Acquires 80,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VERO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

