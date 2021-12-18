Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.63.

VTR stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

