Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 48,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $229.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

