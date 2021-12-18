Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15.

