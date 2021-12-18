Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.941 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 378.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

