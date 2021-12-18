Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 48.5% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average is $206.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $170.19 and a 52 week high of $219.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

