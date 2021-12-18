Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.20.

