Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 132,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,630 shares.The stock last traded at $90.19 and had previously closed at $90.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after acquiring an additional 481,072 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after buying an additional 311,372 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $14,274,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 140,447 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

