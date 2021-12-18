Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0289 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

