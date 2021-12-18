United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,111.50 ($14.69). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.40), with a volume of 1,968,372 shares changing hands.

UU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.88) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,046.67. The company has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 390.91%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.61), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,765.56).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

