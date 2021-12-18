uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 173.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $879,932. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

