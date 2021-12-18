uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 3358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Specifically, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,129 shares of company stock worth $879,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

