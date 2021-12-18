Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($60.79) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($49.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,982 ($52.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £102.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,906.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,060.03. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($49.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($65.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

