UniCrypt (UNCX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $359,058.00

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $359,058.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $600.60 or 0.01281904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00279411 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008512 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00153531 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,453 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

