UniCredit S.p.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

UniCredit stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

