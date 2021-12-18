UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.04

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

