Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

