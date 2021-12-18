Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Under Armour by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 413,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

