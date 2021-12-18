ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £4,380 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,380 ($5,788.29).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,576.58).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,158.41).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,460 ($28,359.98).

On Thursday, September 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 24,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($23,470.33).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 9,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £6,660.74 ($8,802.35).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,831.77).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £150 ($198.23).

Shares of LON:ULS opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. ULS Technology plc has a 12 month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.62. The company has a market cap of £46.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.