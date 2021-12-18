UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 273.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in UGI by 37.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UGI by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 880,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 210,301 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

