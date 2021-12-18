UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCBJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $54.45 on Friday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.