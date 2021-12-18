UBS Group Begins Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

