U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

