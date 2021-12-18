Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 75.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.