Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $677,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,714 shares of company stock worth $18,630,829. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $85.92 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.