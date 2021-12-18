Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:TRCA remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile
