Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:TRCA remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.