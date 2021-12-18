Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,482 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

