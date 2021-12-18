Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.42 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.