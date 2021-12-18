Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,505 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Danaher by 47.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $313.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.62. The company has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

