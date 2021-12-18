Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,917 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,810 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,602 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $100.03 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

