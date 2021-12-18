Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average of $331.85. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.