Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

NYSE A opened at $151.42 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.